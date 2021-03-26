Reds release Strange-Gordon, assign three players to minors

Strange-Gordon, who signed with the Reds as a free agent on Feb. 8, was competing for the shortstop job. He hit .281 (9 for 32) in 12 spring training games, making five starts at shortstop.

Eugenio Suarez has earned the bulk of playing time at shortstop this spring since the Reds announced earlier this month they were exploring the option of him moving from third base to shortstop, his original position early in his career.