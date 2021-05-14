Reds returning to full capacity at GABP on June 2

The Cincinnati Reds announced those changes Friday. The news came two days after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced mask and social-distancing orders related to the coronavirus pandemic will end June 2.

“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”