Reds sign MLB veteran Harrison, a Cincinnati native, to minor-league deal

Harrison, 36, is a career .270 hitter in 13 MLB seasons. He spent his first eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a two-time All Star (2014, 2017).

Since 2019, he’s played with Washington, Oakland, Detroit, Chicago (AL) and Philadelphia. Harrison was released by the Phillies last July after he hit .204 in 40 games. He was signed to a minor-league deal by the Texas Rangers, but opted out after playing six games in Triple-A.

According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Harrison would make $1.5 million this season if he makes the team and has an opt out on March 21.

Via a source: Infielder and Cincinnati native Josh Harrison would earn $1.5 million this season with the Reds if he makes the club as a non-roster player. He has an opt-out on March 21. — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) February 5, 2024

A Princeton High School graduate, Harrison played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati. His older brother, Vince, was recently named the manager of the Dayton Dragons.

Reds pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz., on Feb. 14. Position players report Feb. 19. The spring opener is Feb. 24 vs. the Cleveland Guardians.