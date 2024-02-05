Reds sign MLB veteran Harrison, a Cincinnati native, to minor-league deal

Josh Harrison is a Cincinnati native

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Veteran infielder Josh Harrison, a Cincinnati native, has signed a minor-league contract with the Reds, according his agency, MSM Sports. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training.

Harrison, 36, is a career .270 hitter in 13 MLB seasons. He spent his first eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was a two-time All Star (2014, 2017).

Since 2019, he’s played with Washington, Oakland, Detroit, Chicago (AL) and Philadelphia. Harrison was released by the Phillies last July after he hit .204 in 40 games. He was signed to a minor-league deal by the Texas Rangers, but opted out after playing six games in Triple-A.

According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Harrison would make $1.5 million this season if he makes the team and has an opt out on March 21.

A Princeton High School graduate, Harrison played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati. His older brother, Vince, was recently named the manager of the Dayton Dragons.

Reds pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz., on Feb. 14. Position players report Feb. 19. The spring opener is Feb. 24 vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

