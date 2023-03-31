Reds starter Greene commits only pitch-clock violation on Opening Day

Greene allowed three earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and allowed five hits with one walk. He left the game as his pitch count climbed to 83. The Pirates won 5-4 after scoring on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The Reds and Pirates were off Friday and will resume their three-game series at 4:10 p.m. Saturday. Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds against Rich Hill. In the final game of the series at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Graham Ashcraft will get the ball for the Reds and oppose Vince Velasquez.

Manager David Bell said Greene was maybe a “tick off” his game after the violation.

“I think were pretty used to the pitch clock going through spring training and Hunter’s very focused and strong mentally,” Bell said. “I’ve seen him do it before and get right right back on track and make a good pitch. So I really don’t think that had anything to do with it. I did have the thought, and maybe it’s something I’ll talk to him about, but I really don’t think it affected him.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Pirates at Reds, 4:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410