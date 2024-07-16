Reds take three catchers on Day 2 of MLB Draft

BreakingNews
17 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds drafted three catchers, two pitchers, two outfielders and a second baseman on Monday, the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Here’s a quick glance at each selection:

Round 3 (No. 87 overall pick): Michael Sirota, center fielder, Northeastern University

Sirota, the 50th-best prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline, hit .324 with 29 home runs and 111 RBIs in three seasons at Northeastern.

Round 4 (No. 117): Peyton Stovall, second baseman, University of Arkansas

Stovall, the 77th-best prospect in the draft, led the Razorbacks in batting average (.340).

Round 5 (No. 150): Tristan Smith, left-handed pitcher, Clemson University

Smith, the 73rd-ranked prospect, was 2-1 with a 4.47 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 12 appearances.

Round 6 (No. 179): Jacob Friend, catcher, Davidson College

Friend hit .274 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Round 7 (No. 209): Myles Smith, left fielder, University of California-Irvine

Smith hit .401 and was the Big West Field Player of the Year.

Round 8 (No. 239): Luke Hayden, right-handed pitcher, Indiana State University

Hayden ranked second in the Missouri Valley Conference in strikeouts (91) and third in ERA (3.81).

Round 9 (No. 269): Ryan McCrystal, catcher, East Carolina University

McCrystal hit .346 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs.

Round 10 (No. 299): Yanuel Casiano, catcher, Academia Deportiva Albergue Olimpico (Puerto Rico)

Casiano, 17, is the youngest player drafted by the Reds since they picked Cam Collier in the first round in 2022.

On Sunday, the Reds drafted Wake Forest right-handed pitcher Chase Burns in the first round, took Tyson Lewis, a shortstop from Millard West High School (Neb.) in the second round and then picked LSU right-handed pitcher Luke Holman In the Competitive Balance Round B.

The Reds also have one pick in each of the final 10 rounds, which will take place Tuesday.

