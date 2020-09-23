X

Reds: Where they stand in playoff race with four games left

Credit: David Jablonski

David Bell interview (Sept. 22)

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 1 hour ago
By David Jablonski

Major League Baseball’s regular season ends Sunday. The Cincinnati Reds play four more times in the 60-game regular season.

Here’s where the Reds, who are seeking their first postseason berth in seven years, stand in the playoff picture as of Wednesday morning.

» NEW EXPERIENCE: Garrett feels energy during first playoff race

Last game: The Reds (28-28) lost 3-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers (27-27) on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Big picture: Six teams are competing for four remaining playoff spots: the St. Louis Cardinals (27-25), Miami Marlins (28-27), Reds, Brewers, Giants (27-27) and Phillies (27-29).

Central Division race: The Cardinals beat the Royals 5-0 and lead the Reds and Brewers by one game. The top two teams in each division make the playoffs. The Chicago Cubs (32-23) lead the division by 3½ games.

» BIG HIT: Suarez comes through in clutch Monday

Wild-card race: The top two teams in each league with the next best records, outside the top two teams in each division, also make the expanded 16-team playoffs.

The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2 and are tied with the Reds and Brewers. The Phillies were swept in a doubleheader by the Nationals (23-32) and trail the Reds, Giants and Brewers by a game.

If the season ended today: According to MLB.com’s postseason standings, the Reds would be the No. 7 seed.

In a three-way tie between the Reds, Brewers and Giants, the teams' records within their own division would determine the seeding. The Reds are 20-19 against Central Division teams. The Brewers, who would earn the eighth and final playoff spot, are 17-17. The Giants, who would be left out of the playoffs, are 16-18 in the West Division.

The Reds would match up with the No. 2 seed Atlanta Braves (33-22), who would host the best-of-three wild-card series starting Sept. 30.

The odds: According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 66.4 percent chance of making the playoffs. They have 10.3 percent chance of finishing second and a 56.0 percent chance of winning a wild card.

Road ahead: The Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in Cincinnati in the final game of the series. They are off Thursday. They close the regular season with three games on the road against the Minnesota Twins (33-22), starting Friday.

The Cardinals play one more game against the Royals (22-33) and then five against the Brewers. They also may have to make up two games against the Detroit Tigers (22-31) next week.

The Phillies play one more game at the Nationals (21-32) and then three more at the Tampa Bay Rays (36-20).

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.