Reds will play doubleheader Wednesday after another coronavirus postponement

The Cincinnati Reds will not play for the fourth straight day. Their game Tuesday on the road against the Kansas City Royals was postponed.
The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing within the Cincinnati Reds’ organization,” Major League Baseball announced in a press release.
The Reds and Royals will make up the game as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. The teams will play two seven-inning games.
The Reds last played on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. After that game, the team learned a player had tested positive for COVID-19. The games Saturday and Sunday were postponed, and the decision was made to not make the games up with a doubleheader Monday when both teams were off.
On Sunday, the Reds anounced their pitching rotation for the upcoming games. Luis Castillo was scheduled to start Tuesday with Trevor Bauer pitching Wednesday.
The Reds (9-11) are scheduled to play the St. Louis Cardinals on the road in a four-game series starting Thursday. Sonny Gray, Anthony Desclafani, Wade Miley and Castillo are scheduled to start those games.