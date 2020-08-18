Reds will play doubleheader Wednesday after another coronavirus postponement

The Reds and Royals will make up the game as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. The teams will play two seven-inning games.

The Reds last played on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. After that game, the team learned a player had tested positive for COVID-19. The games Saturday and Sunday were postponed, and the decision was made to not make the games up with a doubleheader Monday when both teams were off.