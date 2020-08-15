Reports: Reds player tests positive for COVID-19

A Cincinnati Reds player tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports by The Athletic and ESPN.
Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic, first reported the news. According to his report at 12:27 a.m. Saturday on Twitter, the status of Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was not known.
Jon Heyman, of the MLB Network, reported Major League Baseball would make a decision on the game Saturday morning after conducting contact tracing and getting results of further tests from both teams.
There have been several COVID-19 outbreaks across baseball since the season started in late July. The St. Louis Cardinals have been limited to five games. The Miami Marlins have played 13. Most teams throughout baseball have played close to a third of the 20-game season.
Major League Baseball announced its latest COVID-19 testing results Friday. In the past week, there were 12,031 tests done, and four of those tests (0.03 percent) were positive). Two players and two staff members tested positive. All four came from the same organization.
Since testing began, there have been 66,127 samples collected and tested, and 75 of those have been new positive tests. Of those 75, 51 have been players and 24 have been staff members. Nineteen different clubs have had an individual test positive.
The Reds had COVID-19 scares early this season with Matt Davidson, Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel. Davidson tested positive and then negative, while Moustakas and Senzel were sick but didn’t test positive.
The Reds (9-11) beat the Pirates 8-1 on Friday at Great American Ball Park, evening the four-game series at 1-1.