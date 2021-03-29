Katrina Merriweather leaving Wright State to coach Memphis

The three-time Horizon League Coach of the Year just completed a season in which she took the Raiders to the NCAA Tournament for the second time and led them to the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

The Indianapolis native posted a 113-47 record as the helm of WSU.

She was an assistant for the Raiders for six years before taking the top job in April 2016 and winning 25 games in her first season as head coach.

In her statement, Merriweather credited former Raiders coach Mike Bradbury and WSU director of athletics Bob Grant with giving her the opportunity to join the WSU staff after she was issued a show-cause penalty for breaking NCAA rules as an assistant at Purdue.

“For 11 years, I have been blessed to be a part of the Raider Family,” she said. “Without Mike Bradbury and the trust and faith of Bob Grant, it is uncertain I would have ever had an opportunity to coach in college again. I will never be able to thank you enough for seeing me.”

Aside from Purdue and Wright State, Merriweather has also worked at UIC and Cincinnati, her alma mater, and coached the highly regarded AAU program The Family, Inc., based in Indianapolis.

After winning the Horizon League Tournament for the third time, the Raiders stunned No. 4 seed Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

They fell in the second round to No. 5 seed Missouri State.

“Trina has been a wonderful part of our Raider Family for the past 11 years,” Grant said in a statement. “She epitomizes and helped build upon our PSA culture while achieving unprecedented success here.

“Not only is Trina a great coach, she is a better person, who has made a lasting impact on our student-athletes, our campus and our community.”