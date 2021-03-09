Wright State basketball: Raiders win Horizon League women’s tournament

Wright State center Tyler Frierson tries to block the shot of IUPUI center Macee Williams (50) in the first quarter of the championship NCAA college basketball game in the women's Horizon League conference tournament in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Wright State extended the advantage to 10 points when Destyne Jackson made a jumper with 2:44 left, and the top-seeded Raiders cruised from there for their third Horizon League Tournament Championship.

Baker led Wright State with 23 points while Tyler Frierson added nine points and eight rebounds. Jada Wright was also big on the boards, pulling down 12 rebounds and blocking four shots as the Raiders rocked IUPUI defensively.

Explore Baker stars in semifinal win

The Jaguars scored only 16 points in the second half and shot 25 percent for the game while the Raiders hit 42 percent of their shots from the floor and blocked eight shots.

Macee Williams led IUPUI with 28 points. The Horizon League Player of the Year was 10 for 22 from the field but her teammates combined to go 4 for 30.

Coach Katrina Merriweather’s Wright State squad will be looking for its first NCAA Tournament victory next week.

The Raiders lost to Kentucky in the first round of the 2014 tourney and fell to Texas A&M in the first round two years ago.