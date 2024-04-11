Report: Ohio State transfer will visit Dayton

Flyers recruited Zed Key in high school

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Former Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key will visit the Dayton Flyers on Friday, according to the 24/7 High School Hoops account on X (Twitter).

Key, a 6-foot-8 forward, entered the transfer portal on April 5 after four seasons at Ohio State. He averaged a career-best 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior in the 2022-23 season and 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. His playing time fell from 24.8 minutes per game to 15.4.

Explore» TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Who is Dayton recruiting?

Key has one season of eligibility remaining because he played his freshman season in 2020-21. The NCAA did not count that season against anyone’s eligibility.

Key is from Bay Shore, N.Y. He attended Brentwood High School on Long Island for his first two years before transferring to Long Island Lutheran. He ranked 213th in the class of 2020, according to Rivals.com. Dayton offered Key a scholarship in October 2018.

Dayton has lost three players to the transfer portal in the last month and has three open scholarships on the 2024-25 roster. More spots could open up if DaRon Holmes II starts his professional career or if other players enter the portal.

In Other News
1
Browns restructure RB Nick Chubb’s contract as he rehabs from...
2
Miami’s Martin agrees to 5-year contract extension
3
Former UD Arena manager dies at 88
4
McCoy: Rain delay not worth the wait for Reds
5
Dragons lose 2nd game of season

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top