Report: Ohio State transfer will visit Dayton

Former Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key will visit the Dayton Flyers on Friday, according to the 24/7 High School Hoops account on X (Twitter).
Key, a 6-foot-8 forward, entered the transfer portal on April 5 after four seasons at Ohio State. He averaged a career-best 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior in the 2022-23 season and 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds last season. His playing time fell from 24.8 minutes per game to 15.4.
Key has one season of eligibility remaining because he played his freshman season in 2020-21. The NCAA did not count that season against anyone’s eligibility.
Key is from Bay Shore, N.Y. He attended Brentwood High School on Long Island for his first two years before transferring to Long Island Lutheran. He ranked 213th in the class of 2020, according to Rivals.com. Dayton offered Key a scholarship in October 2018.
Dayton has lost three players to the transfer portal in the last month and has three open scholarships on the 2024-25 roster. More spots could open up if DaRon Holmes II starts his professional career or if other players enter the portal.
NEWS: Ohio State transfer Zed Key tells me he will be taking a visit to Dayton and Anthony Grant tomorrow.— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 11, 2024
Key is a former 4⭐️ recruit who has spent all four collegiate seasons at Ohio State. He was primarily a bench option this season after being a starter the previous two… pic.twitter.com/YEHCp68RQs
About the Author