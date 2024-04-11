Report: Ohio State transfer will visit Dayton

Key has one season of eligibility remaining because he played his freshman season in 2020-21. The NCAA did not count that season against anyone’s eligibility.

Key is from Bay Shore, N.Y. He attended Brentwood High School on Long Island for his first two years before transferring to Long Island Lutheran. He ranked 213th in the class of 2020, according to Rivals.com. Dayton offered Key a scholarship in October 2018.

Dayton has lost three players to the transfer portal in the last month and has three open scholarships on the 2024-25 roster. More spots could open up if DaRon Holmes II starts his professional career or if other players enter the portal.