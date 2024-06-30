Report: Toppin will sign new four-year contract with Pacers

Toppin helped lead the Pacers to their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 10 years.

Toppin’s career earnings through his first four seasons totaled $22,118,492, according to Spotrac.com. He made $6,803,012 in his first season with the Pacers.

The Pacers tendered Toppin a qualifying offer last week, making him a restricted free agent. That gave the Pacers the chance to match any offer Toppin received from another team. He ranked as the fifth best power forward free agent, according to Morten Stig Jensen, of Yahoo Sports.

John Hollinger, of The Athletic, ranked Toppin as the 23rd-best free agent overall.

“Toppin was awesome in the playoffs, with his blazing speed a perfect complement to Indiana’s up-tempo style,” Hollinger wrote.

Toppin, a 6-foot-9 forward from Ossining, N.Y., sat out his freshman season at Dayton as an academic redshirt and left for the NBA after the 2019-20 season when he was the consensus national player of the year. He ranks 41st in UD history with 1,096 points.