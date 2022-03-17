Hamburger icon
Reports: Former Dayton coach could return to A-10

Dayton Flyers coach Archie Miller watches the team practice before the NCAA tournament on March 16, 2017. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By David Jablonski
45 minutes ago
Archie Miller coached Flyers for six seasons and then Hoosiers for four

Former Dayton Flyers coach Archie Miller could return to the Atlantic 10 Conference as the head coach at Rhode Island.

Pete Thamel, of ESPN, reported Rhode Island has targeted Miller as the replacement for David Cox, who was fired on March 11 after posting a record of 64-55 in four seasons. Miller and Rhode Island “are working toward finalizing a deal in the upcoming days,” Thamel wrote.

Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, also reported MIller is a “serious candidate” for the Rhode Island job and that Miller and Rhode Island met this week.

» PHOTOS: Miller through the years at UD

Miller coached in the A-10 from 2011-17 with Dayton and guided the Flyers to four straight NCAA tournament appearances and A-10 regular-season championships in last two seasons. He had a record of 139-63 in six seasons.

Miller left in March 2017 to take the head coaching job at Indiana. He had a 67-58 record in four seasons and was fired last March.

