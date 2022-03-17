Reports: Former Dayton coach could return to A-10

Pete Thamel, of ESPN, reported Rhode Island has targeted Miller as the replacement for David Cox, who was fired on March 11 after posting a record of 64-55 in four seasons. Miller and Rhode Island “are working toward finalizing a deal in the upcoming days,” Thamel wrote.

Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, also reported MIller is a “serious candidate” for the Rhode Island job and that Miller and Rhode Island met this week.