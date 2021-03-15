Indiana fires former UD coach Archie Miller after four seasons

Miller, who took the Indiana job in March of 2017, is the third straight coach to leave Dayton for a job in a power five conference and fail to make the NCAA tournament in his first four seasons.

Oliver Purnell, who coached Dayton from 1994-2003, took Clemson to the NCAA tournament in his fifth season and in the two seasons after that.

Brian Gregory, who coached Dayton from 2003-11, did not make the tournament in five seasons at Georgia Tech. He is 57-66 in his last four seasons at South Florida.