Indiana fires former UD coach Archie Miller after four seasons

Four years after Archie Miller led the Dayton Flyers to their fourth straight NCAA tournament, he has been fired as head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana University announced the decision Monday.
Miller’s tenure ended after a 12-15 season, the program’s first losing season since 2010-11. Miller was 139-63 in six seasons at Dayton and 67-58 in four seasons at Indiana. The Hoosiers finished under .500 in the Big Ten Conference the last three seasons. He finished 33-44 in the Big Ten.
According to the Indianapolis Star, Indiana will have to pay Miller more than $10 million over the next three years to buy out his contract. Miller ranked 21st in the country in salary this season, making $3,350,000, according to USA Today.
The Hoosiers failed to make the NCAA tournament during Miller’s tenure, though Indiana had its best season of the Miller era in 2019-20, finishing 20-12, when the tournament was cancelled.
Miller, who took the Indiana job in March of 2017, is the third straight coach to leave Dayton for a job in a power five conference and fail to make the NCAA tournament in his first four seasons.
Oliver Purnell, who coached Dayton from 1994-2003, took Clemson to the NCAA tournament in his fifth season and in the two seasons after that.
Brian Gregory, who coached Dayton from 2003-11, did not make the tournament in five seasons at Georgia Tech. He is 57-66 in his last four seasons at South Florida.