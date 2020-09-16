Reports: NCAA picks late-November start for college basketball season

Wright State finished 25-7 last season and won the Horizon League regular-season title. Miami finished 13-19. Ohio State finished 21-10.

Dayton was scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 19-22. Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, reported Tuesday that event will move to Orlando along with seven other tournaments and will be held sometime early in the season.

Dayton had not announced any games prior to the Myrtle Beach Invitational but does have a number of key non-conference games scheduled in November and December. Southern Methodist is scheduled to play at UD on Nov. 29. Other home games include: Indiana State (Dec. 2) and Mississippi (Dec. 19). Dayton also has a road game scheduled at Nevada (Dec. 6) and a neutral-court game in Atlanta against Mississippi State (Dec. 12).

Ohio State was scheduled to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas from Nov. 25-27, but Rothstein reported that event will move to Sioux Falls, S.D.