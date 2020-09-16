Reports: NCAA picks late-November start for college basketball season

The 2020-21 college basketball season will start Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports Wednesday, after a vote by the NCAA’s Division I Council.
The original start date was Nov. 10. Pushing the season back gives teams the chance to play games when many colleges have sent students home for the college break.
Teams can start practicing six weeks before their first game, according to a report by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports. That would be Oct. 14 at the earliest.
In August, Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said he was confident there would be a season and that many contingency plans were being discussed. He said then he expected a decision to be made about the start date by mid-September.
The 2019-20 college basketball season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic on March 11. All conference tournaments that hadn’t already been completed were cancelled that day, and the NCAA tournament was also cancelled. Those cancellations ended the season for Dayton, which set a school record for victories with a 29-2 regular season and rose to No. 3 in the Associated Press top-25 poll.
Wright State finished 25-7 last season and won the Horizon League regular-season title. Miami finished 13-19. Ohio State finished 21-10.
Dayton was scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational from Nov. 19-22. Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports, reported Tuesday that event will move to Orlando along with seven other tournaments and will be held sometime early in the season.
Dayton had not announced any games prior to the Myrtle Beach Invitational but does have a number of key non-conference games scheduled in November and December. Southern Methodist is scheduled to play at UD on Nov. 29. Other home games include: Indiana State (Dec. 2) and Mississippi (Dec. 19). Dayton also has a road game scheduled at Nevada (Dec. 6) and a neutral-court game in Atlanta against Mississippi State (Dec. 12).
Ohio State was scheduled to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas from Nov. 25-27, but Rothstein reported that event will move to Sioux Falls, S.D.