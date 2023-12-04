BreakingNews
Reports: Ohio State QB Kyle McCord enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was among hundreds of players to enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday according to multiple reports.

A junior from New Jersey, McCord was 11-1 in his first season as the starter for the Buckeyes.

He was named third-team All-Big Ten after completing 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Two of his picks came in a 30-24 loss at Michigan that cost Ohio State a chance to play for a Big Ten championship or the national championship.

After the Buckeyes received a bid to the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, head coach Ryan Day was asked about McCord’s status as the starting quarterback for the bowl or next season and did not indicate it was set in stone.

His exit would leave redshirt freshman Devin Brown and true freshman Lincoln Kienholz as the primary quarterbacks for the Buckeyes on Dec. 29 against Missouri.

