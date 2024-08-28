Reports: Reds will call up one of their top pitching prospects

Lowder will join a starting rotation decimated by injuries. Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo, the only three pitchers who have started more than 20 games this season for the Reds, are all sidelined. Graham Ashcraft, who has made 15 starts, is also injured.

Fernando Cruz made his first start of the season Wednesday in the second game of a series against the Oakland Athletics after 61 relief appearances. Jakob Junis started the series opener Tuesday as the Reds lost 5-4. It was his first start of the season after eight relief appearances.

Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft, started the season with the Single-A Dayton Dragons. He was 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts before being promoted to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts in May.

Lowder was 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 16 starts at Double-A before being promoted to the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Aug. 20. In his first start with Louisville on Aug. 22, Lowder threw six scoreless innings.

Lowder represented the Reds at the Futures Game in July. He’s the second-ranked minor league prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, behind right-handed pitcher Chase Burns, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft.