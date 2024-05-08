Top Reds pitching prospect promoted from Dragons to Double-A

Rhett Lowder made five starts with Dayton

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert – Contributing Writer
32 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Reds promoted right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder from the Single-A Dayton Dragons to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday.

Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, was 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts with Dayton. He had 29 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings.

Lowder was the No. 2 prospect in the organization entering the season and the top prospect in the minor leagues.

The Dragons fell to 12-17 with an 8-1 loss at Lake County on Wednesday. They have lost three games in a row. The six-game series resumes at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

In Other News
1
College football: 10 local high school grads set to be 6th- or 7th-year...
2
Burrow ‘encouraged’ by his return to practice
3
Dayton softball team claims second A-10 title in program history
4
Wright State track: Lively wins high jump at league outdoor...
5
Dragons fall in series opener at Lake County

About the Author

Jeff Gilbert
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top