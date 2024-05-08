Top Reds pitching prospect promoted from Dragons to Double-A

The Cincinnati Reds promoted right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder from the Single-A Dayton Dragons to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday.

Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, was 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts with Dayton. He had 29 strikeouts in 25⅓ innings.