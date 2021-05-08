Rey leads Dragons past Loons

Dragons pitchers combined to strikeout 18 batters in the game. The Dayton pitching staff has limited their opponents to a combined batting average of just .115 over the first four games.

Rey, who spent most of the 2019 season with the Dragons and broke a club record previously held by Joey Votto and Adam Dunn when he drove in eight runs in a game, has blasted two home runs and driven in seven runs in three games.