Rey leads Dragons past Loons

Brian Rey hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 9-5 victory over the Great Lakes Loons on Friday night. The Dragons have won three of the first four games played in the season-opening six-game series in Midland, Michigan.
Dragons pitchers combined to strikeout 18 batters in the game. The Dayton pitching staff has limited their opponents to a combined batting average of just .115 over the first four games.
Rey, who spent most of the 2019 season with the Dragons and broke a club record previously held by Joey Votto and Adam Dunn when he drove in eight runs in a game, has blasted two home runs and driven in seven runs in three games.
Hitting in the lead-off spot in the batting order, his three-run home run in the second inning lifted the Dragons to a 4-0 lead. Dayton eventually led 6-0 and then held off a Loons comeback effort the rest of the way.
The Dragons nine-hit attack featured three players who enjoyed multiple hit nights. Michael Siani, Quincy McAfee, and Jose Tello each had two hits.
The Dragons stole five bases in the game and have nine steals over their first four contest, led by Hurtubise with four.
The victory went to Dragons reliever Tyler Garbee (1-0), who went an inning and one-third without allowing a hit or a run with four strikeouts. Braxton Roxby earned his first career save, recording the final four outs with three strikeouts.