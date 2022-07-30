Rey leads Dragons past Whitecaps

Dayton’s Brian Rey drilled a tie-breaking two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Dragons to a 4-2 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Friday night.
Friday’s win, following Thursday’s 8-7 Dragons victory, gave the Dragons back-to-back wins for the first time since June 29-30, while West Michigan has lost consecutive games for the first time since June 21-22.
The Dragons improved their second half record to 8-18 (47-45 overall). West Michigan fell to 20-8 in the second half (51-43 overall).
The game was tied 2-2 through four innings and remained tied going to the ninth. Dayton’s J.V. Martinez doubled to right-center field with one out in the top of the ninth, and Quincy McAfee drew a walk. With two outs, Rey lined the first pitch to the gap in left-center field, all the way to the fence, allowing Martinez and McAfee to score to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.
Braxton Roxby entered the game to pitch the bottom of the ninth. After a groundout to first base, West Michigan’s Trei Cruz hit a hard grounder to the right side. Dayton second baseman Tyler Callihan made a tremendous diving stop, popped to his feet, and threw out Cruz at first by a half step. Jake Holton singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but Callihan made a nice stop of Chase Barbary’s hard one-hopper and outraced Holton to second base to end the game.
Rey led the Dayton nine-hit attack, going 3 for 5 with two doubles, a single, two RBI, and a run scored. He is batting .357 with a home run and five RBI in three games since joining the Dragons.