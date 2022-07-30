Rey leads Dragons past Whitecaps

The game was tied 2-2 through four innings and remained tied going to the ninth. Dayton’s J.V. Martinez doubled to right-center field with one out in the top of the ninth, and Quincy McAfee drew a walk. With two outs, Rey lined the first pitch to the gap in left-center field, all the way to the fence, allowing Martinez and McAfee to score to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

Braxton Roxby entered the game to pitch the bottom of the ninth. After a groundout to first base, West Michigan’s Trei Cruz hit a hard grounder to the right side. Dayton second baseman Tyler Callihan made a tremendous diving stop, popped to his feet, and threw out Cruz at first by a half step. Jake Holton singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but Callihan made a nice stop of Chase Barbary’s hard one-hopper and outraced Holton to second base to end the game.