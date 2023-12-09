Richard Kidd Classic raises money for scholarships Sunday

For the second straight year, Centerville High School will host the Richard Kidd Classic, which will honor a late Chaminade Julienne basketball coach and raise money for scholarships.

Three boys basketball games wiil be held Sunday:

* Fairmont (1-1) vs. Meadowdale (0-2) at 3 p.m.

* Chaminade Julienne (1-1) vs. Pickerington Central (1-1) at 4:45 p.m.

* Alter (2-0) vs. Dunbar (3-0) at 6:30 p.m.

Kidd died at 56 in January 2022. He was a longtime assistant coach at C-J.

“Every kid in the area knew Rich,” former CJ coach Joe Staley.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. All proceeds will raise money for scholarships for students who play college basketball in NCAA Division III, where scholarships aren’t available.

