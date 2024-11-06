Right-hander Emilio Pagán exercises $8 million option, remains with Reds

If he had declined the option he would have received a $250,000 buyout.

The 33-year-old is 26-23 with a 3.78 ERA in eight major league seasons with Seattle (2017), Oakland (2018), Tampa Bay (2019), San Diego (2020-21), Minnesota (2022-23) and the Reds.

Cincinnati also said catcher Austin Wynns rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville and elected to become a free agent.

On Monday, the Reds extended the 2025 qualifying offer to pitcher Nick Martinez and reinstated from the 60-day injured list pitcher Graham Ashcraft (right elbow strain), outfielder Stuart Fairchild (left thumb sprain) and pitcher Brandon Williamson. (left elbow strain).

The Reds 40-man roster is currently at 36.