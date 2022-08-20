Rivera top TinCaps for third straight win

The Dragons extended the lead in the sixth. Mat Nelson started the rally with a hard single to center and went to second on an error. With two outs, Jose Torres blooped a single to center to drive in Nelson and make it 2-0. After a walk to Justice Thompson, Wolforth lined a double to the fence in right field to drive in both Torres and Thompson and make it 4-0.

Rivera, in just his second High-A start, did not allow a base runner until he hit a batter with one out in the fifth inning, and he worked out of trouble in that inning to conclude his outing. Rivera (1-0) did not give up a hit, walk, or run while striking out six to earn the win.