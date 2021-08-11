Roa shines in Dragons’ debut

The Dragons hit three home runs in a game for just the second time this season and the first time since May 25. Alex McGarry connected on a two-run home run in the first inning, Eric Yang added a solo homer in the second, and new Dragons shortstop Ivan Johnson hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

The Dragons (45-40) win pulled them to within one-half game of first place Great Lakes. The Loons were rained out on Tuesday night at Wisconsin. Dayton and Lansing square off at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.