Roa shines in Dragons’ debut

Dayton’s Christian Roa tossed six strong innings in his High-A debut and the Dragons hit three home runs as they defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 9-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the start to a six-game series between the two clubs in Lansing.
The win squared the Dragons record at 4-4 on their 13-game road trip.
Roa, the Cincinnati Reds second round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas A&M, surrendered just one run and struck out eight batters without allowing one walk in his first game with the Dragons after being called up from Low-A Daytona. Roa allowed four hits in six innings while throwing just 75 pitches to earn the win. Roa was ranked as the Reds No. 11 prospect to start the season by Baseball America, the second highest rated player currently on the Dayton roster.
The Dragons hit three home runs in a game for just the second time this season and the first time since May 25. Alex McGarry connected on a two-run home run in the first inning, Eric Yang added a solo homer in the second, and new Dragons shortstop Ivan Johnson hit a two-run home run in the eighth.
The Dragons (45-40) win pulled them to within one-half game of first place Great Lakes. The Loons were rained out on Tuesday night at Wisconsin. Dayton and Lansing square off at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.