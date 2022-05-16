Road trip continues in Cleveland for Reds after historic loss in Pittsburgh

It was a special day in a forgettable season. Here’s where the Reds stand more than a fifth of the way into the 162-game schedule.

Worst record: The Reds are the only team in baseball with a winning percentage (.257) worse than .300. The next-worst record, through Sunday, belonged to the Washington Nationals (12-24, .333). The Kansas City Royals (12-20, .375) and Detroit Tigers (12-23, .343) are also competing to be baseball’s worst team.

Biggest deficit: The Reds won two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers last week at Great American Ball Park but trail the first-place Brewers (22-13) by 13 games. The Boston Red Sox (13-21), who trail the New York Yankees (25-9) by 12 games, face the second-biggest deficit in a division race.

More bad history: The Reds, who were off Monday and start a two-game series on the road against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, have their second-worst record through 35 games. The 1931, 1934 and 2018 Reds were all 8-27.

The 2018 Reds won six games in a row after losing their 27th game. The 1931 Reds fell to 8-30 and 9-32 before winning eight of nine games. The 1934 Reds fell to 8-27 and then 9-32.

Even more bad history: The Reds are tied for the 22nd worst record in baseball history through 35 games with 11 other teams that started 9-26. In this century, only the 2018 Reds, 2018 Baltimore Orioles and 2003 Detroit Tigers — all of whom were 8-27 — have been worse.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Reds at Guardians, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410