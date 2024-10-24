Rose family, Reds to host public visitation for ‘Hit King’

“We are deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community, and fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Brother, Pete Rose,” the family said in a statement.

“Baseball was his greatest passion, and he loved playing the game for the fans. We know that bringing “Charlie Hustle” home to Cincinnati, the city where he was born and where his legendary career began, is the perfect way to honor his love and devotion to the fans.”

The public event will be a time for those admired and loved the ‘Hit King’ to honor his legacy and say their goodbyes before the family lays him to rest privately.

There will be a “Pete Rose Day’ at the Reds game on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

What: Pete Rose Visitation

When: Sunday, Nov. 10 (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

Note: Guests will enter Great American Ball Park through the main gates on Crosley Terrace and will be directed to queue lines leading to the Visitation area that will overlook the field from the main concourse.