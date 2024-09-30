Pete Rose, Cincinnati Reds legend and all-time hit king, dies at 83

The Cincinnati Reds confirmed the news, which was first reported by by TMZ. Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman, told TMZ, “The family is asking for privacy at this time.”

The Associated Press also reported that Rose’s death was confirmed by the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada. Rose was found by a family member, according to the AP.

Rose, nicknamed “Charlie Hustle, made his big-league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 1963, winning the National League Rookie of the Year award, and finished his career with the Reds in 1986. He played 19 of his 24 seasons in the big leagues with the Reds.

Rose became the hit king on Sept. 11, 1985, with his 4,192nd hit, passing Ty Cobb in the record book with a single to center field at Riverfront Stadium. He finished his career the following season with 4,256 hits, which remains the baseball record. He was a player/manager for the Reds from 1984-86.

Rose also remains baseball’s all-time leader in games played (3,256) and plate appearances (15,890). He ranks sixth in runs scored (2,165) and ninth in total bases (5,752). He was a 17-time All-Star who won the National League MVP award in 1973.

Rose helped lead the Reds, known as the Big Red Machine throughout the 1970s, to World Series championships in 1975 and 1976. He won another World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980.

Rose was managing the Reds when he was banned for baseball for life in 1989 for betting on the game. While the ban kept him from joining the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Reds inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 2016. They retired his No. 14 that same year.

The Reds also unveiled a statue of Rose, depicting him in the middle of his famous head-first slide, outside Great American Ball Park in 2017.