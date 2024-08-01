Ryan Day says Buckeyes “got to bring it” every day as preseason begins

COLUMBUS — On the first day of preseason football practice at Ohio State, Ryan Day explained what type of team he wants to have in 2024.
“Today’s just the first day, but we know it’s going to be a long road to the end of the season,” Day said Thursday. “But that doesn’t mean it changes your approach every day in the urgency that we have to have. We’ve got to bring it, and so we’re going to do everything we can to maximize our team and play really good football down the stretch.
“But I think when you look at the way that the season is designed at the end of the year, you’re looking at four, five, eight, six games of probably top 10 football back-to-back-to-back. And so the only way to be ready for something like that is to train at a high, high level.
“Challenge ourselves to be really good at both sides of the ball — running the ball, stopping a run, taking care of the football — and then obviously in the passing game you have to be balanced. But we’ve got to be a physical team, and we’ve got to be able to travel on the road and play physical football on the road.”
The Buckeyes have 25 practices scheduled before their season-opener against Akron on Aug. 31 at Ohio Stadium.
About the Author