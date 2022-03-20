Sean Miller returning to Xavier as head men’s basketball coach

Miller was fired from his position as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats on April 7, 2021. He’d been head coach there since 2009, when he left Xavier. During his tenure at Arizona, the team made it to the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight three times.

Miller doesn’t come without risks attached, however. In the final few years of his time at Arizona, NCAA and federal investigations were launched into possible violations within the Arizona program.

Allegations were made that Arizona illegally offered extra payment to student athletes for choosing to attend the school. Miller has denied any allegations lodged against him. The investigation into that case remains ongoing.