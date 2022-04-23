dayton-daily-news logo
Second Flyer joins Shauna Green’s new team at Illinois

Dayton forward Brynn Shoup-Hill drives to the basket ahead of DePaul guard Deja Church, right, during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Dayton won 88-57. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton forward Brynn Shoup-Hill drives to the basket ahead of DePaul guard Deja Church, right, during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Dayton won 88-57. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By
1 hour ago
UD has added one player from transfer portal so far this spring

Brynn Shoup-Hill became the second player from Shauna Green’s last Dayton Flyers team to join Green at the University of Illinois.

Illinois announced the addition of Shoup-Hill, a 6-foot-3 forward from Goshen, Ind. on Saturday.

“I am thrilled to have Brynn joining our Illini family,” Green said in a press release. “She is someone who understands our system and will come make an immediate impact on our program. She gained valuable experience last year and a great understanding for how we want to play on both ends of the floor. Brynn is someone who can play inside and out with the ability to shoot the ball at an elite level. You do not see a lot of players that are 6-foot-3 and are knock down three-point shooters like she is. She gives us the versatility to play her both on the low block and perimeter which is a huge asset to our team. I am excited to see her continue to grow here at Illinois.”

Twelve days earlier, Illinois announced Makira Cook, Dayton’s leading scorer (14.8 points per game) this past season, had joined the roster.

ExploreSTAFF NEWS: Colerain grad joins staff of Williams-Jeter

Shoup-Hill committed to Dayton in May 2020. She appeared in 23 games as a freshman, averaging 1.8 points in six minutes per game. She was one of two freshmen on the roster, along with Shannon Wheeler, who averaged 4.9 minutes in 10 games.

Green took the head coaching job at Illinois in March after six seasons at Dayton.

Tamika Williams-Jeter replaced Green. She has added one player from the transfer portal. Anyssa Jones, a 5-10 guard from Westerville, announced April 8 her commitment to Dayton. She appeared in 15 games the last two seasons for the Buckeyes, scoring nine points.

