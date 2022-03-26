Dayton hires as Tamika Williams-Jeter as women’s basketball coach

Tamika Williams-Jeter, the former Chaminade Julienne and Connecticut star, is the new head coach of the Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program. She led Wittenberg to the NCAA Division III tournament this season in her first season as a head coach.
Dayton announced the hiring Saturday five days after Shauna Green took the head coaching job at Illinois.
Green had a record of 127-50 in six seasons and led the program to four NCAA tournament bids and five Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championships.
is the 10th coach in UD women’s basketball history. Prior to Green’s tenure, Jim Jabir spent 15 seasons as the head coach, compiling a record of 210-133 with five NCAA tournament appearances.
Dayton has earned 10 NCAA bids in the last 13 seasons. The Flyers finished 26-6 this season and beat DePaul 88-57 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament before losing 70-54 to Georgia.
This is the second women’s basketball coaching change during Neil Sullivan’s tenure as athletic director. He hired Green four days after Jabir resigned in 2016.
