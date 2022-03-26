dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton hires as Tamika Williams-Jeter as women’s basketball coach

Tamika Williams-Jeter, Wittenberg women's basketball coach

caption arrowCaption
Tamika Williams-Jeter, Wittenberg women's basketball coach

Sports
By David Jablonski
7 minutes ago

Tamika Williams-Jeter, the former Chaminade Julienne and Connecticut star, is the new head coach of the Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program. She led Wittenberg to the NCAA Division III tournament this season in her first season as a head coach.

Dayton announced the hiring Saturday five days after Shauna Green took the head coaching job at Illinois.

Green had a record of 127-50 in six seasons and led the program to four NCAA tournament bids and five Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season championships.

is the 10th coach in UD women’s basketball history. Prior to Green’s tenure, Jim Jabir spent 15 seasons as the head coach, compiling a record of 210-133 with five NCAA tournament appearances.

Dayton has earned 10 NCAA bids in the last 13 seasons. The Flyers finished 26-6 this season and beat DePaul 88-57 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament before losing 70-54 to Georgia.

This is the second women’s basketball coaching change during Neil Sullivan’s tenure as athletic director. He hired Green four days after Jabir resigned in 2016.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: Turbo Tilley does it all for Tipp
2
NCAA Tournament: OSU edged by Texas in Sweet 16
3
Veteran Ohio State defensive linemen looking to make most of time they...
4
UMass hires Anthony Grant’s friend, former high school teammate
5
First two weeks of high school football playoffs to be played on Friday...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top