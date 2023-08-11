Seven-run sixth powers Dragons to win over Wisconsin

The Dayton Dragons scored seven runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 9-2 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday night. The win was the first in the series for the Dragons after Wisconsin won the first two games.

The win lifted the Dragons back to within one game of first-place Fort Wayne in the Midwest League’s East Division with 27 games to play. Dayton is one-half game behind second-place West Michigan.

The Dragons trailed 2-1 when they came to bat in the sixth. The first seven Dayton batters reached base in the inning, and all of them eventually scored. The scoring included a game-tying RBI single by Jack Rogers, a two-run triple by Tyler Callihan, and run-scoring singles by Austin Hendrick, Mat Nelson and Sal Stewart as the Dragons took an 8-2 lead.

Hendrick added a solo home run in the ninth, his 11th, to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Hunter Parks was effective, going five strong innings and allowing two runs on just three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. He was replaced by Javien Sandridge to start the sixth, and Sandridge tossed two scoreless innings, striking out five. Braxton Roxby worked the final two innings without surrendering a run.

The Dragons collected 12 hits, their highest total in a game since July 18. Stewart was 3 for 4 with a double, walk, two runs scored, and an RBI. Rogers had a pair of run-scoring singles. Hendrick and Ruben Ibarra also added two hits.