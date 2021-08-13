Siani’s grand slam powers Dragons to third straight win over Lugnuts

The six-run inning, matching the Dragons largest single frame of the year, started with a solo home run by Juan Martinez, his fifth. With one out, Quin Cotton homered to right, his team-leading eighth. Three batters later, Siani came to the plate with the bases loaded and ripped a liner that registered 103 mph off the bat over the right-field fence for the Dragons’ third grand slam of the year. It was Siani’s second home run in the last two games and it gave the Dragons a 6-0 lead.

Dragons starter Carson Spiers (4-2) worked the first five innings to earn the win. He allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Evan Kravetz followed Spiers with three scoreless innings, and John Ghyzel pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Dragons pitchers have combined to allow just six earned runs in the three games of the series, an ERA of 2.00.