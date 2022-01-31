Sissoko playing his role off bench well for Dayton

Sissoko was the first player off the bench Friday, replacing DaRon Holmes II at the 15:55 mark. He left the game five minutes later. He doesn’t often play in the second half, but with Holmes and Camara in foul trouble, he played three minutes in the second half against Rhode Island.

In Dayton’s other game last week, a 68-61 victory against Fordham on Tuesday, Sissoko played only in the first half and had four rebounds in four minutes. He scored his only two points at the free-throw line.

The small contributions add up for a Dayton team that needs its role players, especially with the bench shortened by Lynn Greer III’s decision to transfer to Saint Joseph’s after non-conference play ended and the recent wrist injury suffered by Elijah Weaver, who has missed the last two games.

“The last game against Fordham, he had a big impact on the game,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Friday. “I thought he did the same thing tonight. I thought he was he was really, really good. To me, the biggest improvement for Moulaye is just understanding to be ready when the opportunity presents itself, and that’s hard sometimes when you don’t play as consistently as maybe you would like or some of the other guys are playing. But I’m proud of the fact that he keeps himself ready in terms of understanding the scouting report, in terms of understanding systematically what we’re out there trying to do and then also understanding how to play to his strengths and how to go out and impact the game with what he does.”

Sissoko averaged 9.6 minutes per game last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury late in the season. This is the first season he has played in front of a full UD Arena, though he was on the bench as a redshirt throughout the 29-2 season of 2019-20.

“They’re amazing fans,” Sissoko said. “UD fans are the best in the world. We can’t thank them enough. They’re supporting us every day, every night no matter what the outcome is.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 1290, 95.7