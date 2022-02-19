Smith comes close to Dayton’s first ever triple-double in victory at Saint Joseph’s

Smith reached double figures in rebounds for the first time.

“When you take as many 3s as they do, you’re going to have long rebounds,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “We’ve been a pretty good defensive team all year. We’ve been a pretty good rebounding team. Today, it was going to be different guys. We had some of our better rebounders chasing the perimeter guys, so there were rebounds to be had, and it’s great to see him going and getting them.”

Record update: DaRon Holmes II blocked four shots against Saint Joseph’s. His single-season school record now stands at 66.

Around the A-10: Virginia Commonwealth (18-7, 11-3) won its fifth straight game Friday, beating Richmond 77-57 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. The Spiders (17-10, 8-6) were picked to finish second in the preseason poll but slipped to sixth place.

• Davidson (22-4., 12-2) stayed atop the A-10 with a 79-58 victory at home Saturday against Saint Louis (18-9, 9-5). Hyunjung Lee scored 29 points for the Wildcats.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Massachusetts (12-13, 5-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at UD Arena. The Minutemen beat visiting La Salle 80-74 on Saturday.