Dayton wins at Saint Joseph’s for third time this century

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Dayton Flyers picked up a victory in an building that has haunted them for years, beating Saint Joseph’s 74-62 on Saturday at Hagan Arena.
This was Dayton’s third victory at Saint Joseph’s this century. It won in 2000 and then lost nine games in a row at Hagan Arena before beating the Hawks 80-67 in 2020. A season ago, it lost 97-84 at Hagan to a Hawks team that had won two games.
Dayton (19-8, 11-3) won its fourth straight game and stayed tied for second place with Virginia Commonwealth (18-7, 8-3) with four games to play. Davidson (21-4, 11-2) began the day with a one-game lead and plays at home against Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon.
Dayton built a 38-30 halftime lead. It was the first time it led at halftime at Saint Joseph’s since 2012. The 2020 game was tied at 33.
Five Flyers scored in double figures: DaRon Holmes II (18); Malachi Smith (16); Kobe Elvis (13); Toumani Camara (12); and Koby Brea (10).
Smith also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Holmes blocked four shots.
Dayton made 5 of 11 3-pointers (45.5%), improving to 11-0 when it shoots better than 40 percent. It led by as many as 17 points twice in the second half.
