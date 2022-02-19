Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton wins at Saint Joseph’s for third time this century

Dayton's Koby Brea makes a 3-pointer against Saint Joseph's on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

caption arrowCaption
Dayton's Koby Brea makes a 3-pointer against Saint Joseph's on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By David Jablonski
5 minutes ago
Flyers have won four games in a row and trail first-place Davidson by a half game

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Dayton Flyers picked up a victory in an building that has haunted them for years, beating Saint Joseph’s 74-62 on Saturday at Hagan Arena.

This was Dayton’s third victory at Saint Joseph’s this century. It won in 2000 and then lost nine games in a row at Hagan Arena before beating the Hawks 80-67 in 2020. A season ago, it lost 97-84 at Hagan to a Hawks team that had won two games.

Explore» GALLERY: Top 50 photos from the 2021-22 season

Dayton (19-8, 11-3) won its fourth straight game and stayed tied for second place with Virginia Commonwealth (18-7, 8-3) with four games to play. Davidson (21-4, 11-2) began the day with a one-game lead and plays at home against Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon.

Dayton built a 38-30 halftime lead. It was the first time it led at halftime at Saint Joseph’s since 2012. The 2020 game was tied at 33.

Explore» FEATURE: Camara finds shooting touch

Five Flyers scored in double figures: DaRon Holmes II (18); Malachi Smith (16); Kobe Elvis (13); Toumani Camara (12); and Koby Brea (10).

Smith also had 10 rebounds and six assists. Holmes blocked four shots.

Dayton made 5 of 11 3-pointers (45.5%), improving to 11-0 when it shoots better than 40 percent. It led by as many as 17 points twice in the second half.

In Other News
1
OSU AD Gene Smith on potential Ryan Day raise: ‘We need to do it the...
2
Archdeacon: The book on Flyers’ Giacone? She’s an author
3
Wright State stuns Oakland on road with furious rally
4
Major League Baseball postpones start of spring training games
5
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top