Dayton wins at Saint Joseph’s for third time this century

This was Dayton’s third victory at Saint Joseph’s this century. It won in 2000 and then lost nine games in a row at Hagan Arena before beating the Hawks 80-67 in 2020. A season ago, it lost 97-84 at Hagan to a Hawks team that had won two games.

Dayton (19-8, 11-3) won its fourth straight game and stayed tied for second place with Virginia Commonwealth (18-7, 8-3) with four games to play. Davidson (21-4, 11-2) began the day with a one-game lead and plays at home against Saint Louis on Saturday afternoon.