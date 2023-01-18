Smith returns to action, but Davidson takes halftime lead vs. Dayton

The Dayton Flyers faced a halftime deficit at home for the second time this season Tuesday when Davidson’s Desmond Watson hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the first half at UD Arena.
Dayton trailed 32-29 after that basket. The only previous time it trailed at halftime at home was Dec. 3. Southeastern Louisiana led 39-38 at halftime. Dayton won that game 80-74.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Watson scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He had 13 points in 26 minutes against Dayton in a 69-55 Dayton victory on Dec. 31 at Davidson.
Key stat: Davidson grabbed eight offensive rebounds and turned them into 13 second-chance points. Dayton had two offensive rebounds and two second-chance points.
Foul trouble: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, who scored 20 points in the first half and 32 in the game the first time the teams played, was limited to two points on 1-of-3 shooting in nine minutes. He picked up his second foul with 6:24 to play and did not play the rest of the half.
Rotation news: Dayton’s Malachi Smith returned to action after missing 11 games with an ankle injury. He was one of the first players off the bench, along with Koby Brea. He had three assists and missed his only field-goal attempt in eight minutes.
Kobe Elvis, who has missed 11 straight games with a knee injury, was in uniform but did not play in the first half.
Big run: Dayton trailed 23-16 when it scored eight points in 51 seconds. Mustapha Amzil. who led Dayton with nine points in the half, started the run with a 4-point play. R.J. Blakney finished it with a dunk on a fast break. Toumani Camara had the basket in the middle.
