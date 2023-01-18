Smith returns to action, but Davidson takes halftime lead vs. Dayton

Foul trouble: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, who scored 20 points in the first half and 32 in the game the first time the teams played, was limited to two points on 1-of-3 shooting in nine minutes. He picked up his second foul with 6:24 to play and did not play the rest of the half.

Rotation news: Dayton’s Malachi Smith returned to action after missing 11 games with an ankle injury. He was one of the first players off the bench, along with Koby Brea. He had three assists and missed his only field-goal attempt in eight minutes.

Kobe Elvis, who has missed 11 straight games with a knee injury, was in uniform but did not play in the first half.

Big run: Dayton trailed 23-16 when it scored eight points in 51 seconds. Mustapha Amzil. who led Dayton with nine points in the half, started the run with a 4-point play. R.J. Blakney finished it with a dunk on a fast break. Toumani Camara had the basket in the middle.