Smoot tosses three TD passes, Wildcats hold off Wayne

Springfield quarterback Te’Sean Smoot and his new receivers did damage in the first half, and the Wildcats defense held off Wayne in the final seconds for a 21-14 victory Friday in the 2020 season opener.
Wayne drove to the Springfield 22 and took three shots at the end zone in the final 15 seconds, but the Wildcats covered the Wayne receivers well.
Smoot’s three first-half touchdown passes covered 37 yards and 13 yards to Northwestern senior transfer Ben Van Noord and 46 yards to sophomore Anthony Brown.
The first to Van Noord came 57 seconds into the game. The second came with two seconds left. Brown’s came on second-and-26.
Wayne capitalized on a short punt to go 31 yards and score on Tyler Dorsey’s 1-yard run on fourth down.
Smoot completed 16 of 27 passes for 226 yards.
Wayne scored again in the third quarter on a 4-yard run by Jordan Ward.