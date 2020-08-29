Special teams key as Centerville rallies to nip Fairmont in opener

The victory came on the heels of last season’s 28-20 win by Fairmont, which was the Firebirds first in the series since a 28-23 win in 1997.

Fairmont owned a 14-0 first-half lead thanks to second-quarter touchdowns by quarterback Male’k Hillon (3-yard run) and running back Keon Wright (35-yard run). A 1-yard touchdown run by Centerville quarterback Chase Harrison closed the gap to 14-7 at half.

Centerville opened the second half with its successful onside kick, which resulted in a 4-yard touchdown run by Brant Callahan. The Elks recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, that thwarted another Fairmont drive, and led to Centerville’s only special teams muff – a barely missed 32-yard field goal.

“I tell you right now,” Ullery said. “Both our kickers showed up tonight.”

Smith – who doubles as the Elks punter – averaged 38 yards on five kicks with a long of 49 yards. His impact play, however, gave the Elks their first opportunity at the lead. Kicker Jackson Courville’s PAT delivered the win.

“What was cool about (Smith’s return), when you watch it on film, (Smith) was sprung by some other special athletes blocking for him,” Ullery said. “It was sweet.”

Fairmont’s last possession ended with its third turnover of the night, a fumble recovered by Centerville’s Jonathan Bruder – his second of the game.

“It was certainly tough,” Ullery said. “We didn’t know how good we were. We hadn’t seen a full-speed look yet. But neither had they. So it was a level playing field.”

Neither team scrimmaged last week due to GWOC recommendations. A scoreless first quarter allowed for acclamation.

Both teams managed 12 first downs, but Centerville won the turnover battle 3-0. Fairmont outgained the Elks 283-195.

Wright carried the ball 10 times for 153 yards and a touchdown for the Firebirds, while Tank Gant had 90 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Harrison completed 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards and a touchdown. A majority of his rushing yards came in the last 4:12 of regulation as the Elks drained the clock.

Callahan added 44 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Ohio was one of 10 states nationally kicking off Friday, including Texas. A total of 18 states are currently playing high school football.

“We’re just thankful to be out here on a Friday night,” Ullery said. “It was fun.”