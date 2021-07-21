Spiers, Tello lead Dragons past Fort Wayne

Hurtubise was hit by a pitch to ignite the rally and Francisco Urbaez sacrificed him to second. James Free singled to right to move Hurbubise to third, and a wild pitch scored the run to make it 3-1. Alex McGarry singled to center to move Free to third, and Victor Ruiz drove in the run with an infield ground out to give the Dragons a 4-1 lead.

John Ghyzel pitched out of trouble to work a scoreless eighth inning and Ricky Karcher pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

The Dragons finished the night with seven hits. Hurtubise and Free each had two. Urbaez had a hit in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 14 straight games, the most this season by a Dayton batter.

With the win, the Dragons remained in first place, one-half game ahead of Lake County.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.