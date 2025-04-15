Sports on TV 4/15: NBA playoffs begin with play-in tournament

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry hits a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, April 13, 2025, in San Francisco. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry hits a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, April 13, 2025, in San Francisco. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Sports
By Associated Press
48 minutes ago
X

Here’s what you can watch on Tuesday, April 15:

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Alabama

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTS — Seattle at Cincinnati

7:05 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Baltimore

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Atlanta at Orlando

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Memphis at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at N.Y. Islanders

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Seattle

In Other News
1
GWOC trio taken in 2025 WNBA Draft
2
Sidney announces Middletown’s Foust as its new athletic director
3
Former Dayton guard picks new school in Big East
4
Fairmont names new basketball coach
5
Dayton names three captains after 2025 spring game

About the Author

Associated Press