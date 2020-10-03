Springfield caps regular season with lopsided win over Beavercreek

Anthony Brown returned a punt 66 yards and Dovon Williams returned one 53 yards for Springfield (5-1), which finished second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference behind unbeaten Northmont. Te’Sean Smoot threw five touchdown passes in the first half to five different receivers.

Springfield, ranked No. 10 in the state, opens the expanded Division I Region 4playoffs at home Friday as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Toledo Whitmer. If the Wildcats, they will face the winner of Wayne and Centerville in the second round.