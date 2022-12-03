Springfield coach Douglass makes case for public, private state tournaments

Douglass was asked what the difference was between his program and St. Edward and said, “It’s the fact that they have boys that they can go out and select from from anywhere they want to, and they have the resources to back it up. We’re limited to what there is in Clark County. Everybody can be mad or whatever. It should be private championship, public championship because now you have equal balance. They’ve got a building full of dudes..”

Douglass lamented the fact that his team doesn’t have pop-up tackling dummies to use in practice.