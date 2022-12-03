Springfield falls to St. Edward in state final for second straight season

St. Edward grabbed the momentum from that point forward, tying the score on a 24-yard pass fromjunior Casey Bullock to junior Kyan Mason.

St. Edward took the lead on a 3-yard run by Bullock with about 10:28 remaining in the second quarter. After forcing Springfield to punt, the Eagles drove the ball 87 yards, scoring on a 1-yard run by junior Marvin Bell with 1:06 remaining to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

After stopping St. Edward on fourth down for the second time in the game, the Wildcats drove 70 yards in 18 plays, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Schondelmyer to Bradley with 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, the Eagles took a 28-14 lead on a 1-yard run by Bell with 8:06 remaining.

Springfield drove to the Eagles 28- on its next possession, but Schondelmyer’s pass to senior Anthony Brown on fourth down came up one yard short with about four minutes remaining. The Eagles then ran out the clock.

Schondelmyer went 21-for-30 for 206 yards and a touchdown, while Brown caught eight passes for 83 yards and Bradley caught six passes for 42 yards and a TD.

St. Edward gained 398 yards of offense, including 296 rushing.

Springfield has advanced to four straight state semifinals and became the first team in Clark County history to advance to back-to-back state championship games.