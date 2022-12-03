Springfield falls to St. Edward in state final for second straight season

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield High School football team’s dream season came to an end in the state championship game for the second straight season.
The Wildcats fell to Lakewood St. Edward 28-14 in the Division I state championship game on Friday night in front of 7,317 fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Springfield senior Bryce Schondelmyer threw a touchdown pass to senior Daylen Bradley and junior Jayvin Norman rushed for a touchdown as the Wildcats finished the season 13-2.
St. Edward (15-1) won its sixth state championship since 2010. The Eagles beat the Wildcats 23-13 in last season’s state final.
After the Wildcats defense held St. Edward on fourth down on its opening possession, Norman scored on a 1-yard run to give Springfield an early 7-0 lead.
St. Edward grabbed the momentum from that point forward, tying the score on a 24-yard pass fromjunior Casey Bullock to junior Kyan Mason.
St. Edward took the lead on a 3-yard run by Bullock with about 10:28 remaining in the second quarter. After forcing Springfield to punt, the Eagles drove the ball 87 yards, scoring on a 1-yard run by junior Marvin Bell with 1:06 remaining to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
After stopping St. Edward on fourth down for the second time in the game, the Wildcats drove 70 yards in 18 plays, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Schondelmyer to Bradley with 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Eagles took a 28-14 lead on a 1-yard run by Bell with 8:06 remaining.
Springfield drove to the Eagles 28- on its next possession, but Schondelmyer’s pass to senior Anthony Brown on fourth down came up one yard short with about four minutes remaining. The Eagles then ran out the clock.
Schondelmyer went 21-for-30 for 206 yards and a touchdown, while Brown caught eight passes for 83 yards and Bradley caught six passes for 42 yards and a TD.
St. Edward gained 398 yards of offense, including 296 rushing.
Springfield has advanced to four straight state semifinals and became the first team in Clark County history to advance to back-to-back state championship games.
