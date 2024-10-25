Springfield pulls away in second half to beat Northmont

Springfield (6-4, 5-2) led 21-7 at the half, but scored 27 second-half points to pull away from the Thunderbolts (2-8, 1-6), who fell to the Wildcats for the fifth time in four seasons.

“We looked good on offense,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “We didn’t play the way we wanted to play on defense and we’re going to practice (on Friday) for it. We’ve got to get better.”

Wildcats sophomore Chris Summers, Jr. rushed for a game-high 114 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while junior Deontre Long scored two rushing TDs and seniors Jacaurre Vaughn and Brent Upshaw, Jr. each scored a rushing TD for Springfield.

“The running backs did a good job and the offensive line did a good job,” Douglass said. “They’ve gotten better the last 4-5 games and they’re starting to come together and jell a little bit. Our tight ends are helping us out in the running game and our backs are running hard.”

On Springfield’s first possession, Upshaw hit senior Jamar Montgomery on a 40-yard TD pass to give the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead. After an interception by Springfield junior Jack Walker Cherry, Long scored on a 1-yard run to extend their lead to 14-0. Vaughn added another score on a 2-yard run to give Springfield a 21-0 advantage.

With 1:36 remaining in the half, Northmont junior QB Brady Lupton scored on a 3-yard run to cut Springfield’s lead to 21-7. The Wildcats drove inside Northmont’s 25-yard line, but the Thunderbolts held on fourth down to end the half.

“We had all the momentum,” said Northmont coach Tony Broering. “The kids were so excited at halftime and I was proud of them for the way they kept fighting because we had played pretty bad in the first quarter.”

The Thunderbolts received the ball to start the second half, but a fumble on the kickoff put them back at their own 1-yard line. It was one of several special teams mistakes that cost the Thunderbolts, Broering said.

“It was one after another after another,” Broering said. “When you play like that, you don’t deserve to win when you make mistakes like that and you don’t give yourself a chance to win.”

After a three-and-out, Long scored on an 8-yard run to give Springfield a 28-7 lead. Upshaw followed with a 10-yard TD run and Summers scored on a 1-yard run to make it 42-7, triggering the running clock. Lay threw an 11-yard TD pass to freshman Amileo Novell to make it 48-7.

“They did a good job,” Douglass said. “We wanted to finish it. We wanted to play a total 48 (minutes). I’m glad we finished well in the second half.”

Defensively, Douglass was disappointed with his team’s play, especially against the Thunderbolts run game. Northmont junior Quinten Churchman led the Thunderbolts with 91 yards rushing on 20 carries.

“We’ve got to be sound in our run gaps,” Douglass said. “Today we were kind of getting out of place and guys were in different locations than they were supposed to be. Northmont got us a couple times and did some things. We had some dumb mistakes, got a couple pass interference calls against us that extended some drives. They’re throwing it up, chucking balls and we’re running into guys and helping them extend some drives.”

Broering was proud of his team’s effort against a strong team like Springfield. The Thunderbolts have secured a spot in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs, but won’t know their next opponent until Week 10 is complete.

“We’ve had a really tough year,” Broering said. “We’ve had so many key injuries. Everybody has injuries and that’s not an excuse, but we’ve been really banged up. I was proud of them for (their effort), but we made too many mistakes. You can’t make mistakes like that against a good team.”

The Wildcats have an outside chance to earn a share of the GWOC title, but they need several things to go their way, including a Beavercreek upset against Fairmont and a Wayne victory at Centerville on Friday night. The scenario would create a four-way tie atop the conference between Fairmont, Springfield, Centerville and Wayne — all at 5-2.

Springfield will now set its sight on returning to Canton for the D-I state championship game for the fourth straight season. The Wildcats have clinched a spot in the top eight of the Region 2 playoff standings, according to unofficial rankings posted by JoeEitel.com, meaning they’ll host at least one playoff game and possibly two. The Wildcats have finished as state runner-up each of the past three seasons. They’re seeking their sixth straight trip to the state semifinals.

“We’re excited about having another opportunity to try to reach Canton again,” Douglass said.