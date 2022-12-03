Springfield QB Schondelmyer passes Burrow on all-time passing yards list

The senior finished his career with 11,521 passing yards to place fifth all-time, surpassing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 11,428 over three seasons at Athens High School from 2012 through 2014. Schondelmyer’s 136 career passing touchdowns also rank sixth on the all-time list.

Schondelmyer also wears No. 9 just like Burrow.

“I have a little thing in my room counting down how many yards away I am from Burrow and to beat him, that’s definitely a positive from tonight,” Schondelmyer said.

Schondelmyer was the starting quarterback for three years at Arcanum, winning D-VI Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021 before moving to Springfield earlier this year.

This year, the Wildcats quarterback threw for 4,630 yards and 48 touchdowns this season — both of which rank in the top-20 in their respective categories.

While Springfield came up short of its ultimate goal, Schondelmyer’s decision to move to Springfield paid off with a state runner-up finish.

“It’s gonna be tough (to watch the film), but we did an amazing job this year,” he said. “A lot of people counted us out. Moeller was supposed to beat us and we beat them. We’ve all been doubted. Coming in and replacing (2021 Mr. Football Te’Sean Smoot), who had a phenomenal career. You’re stepping into a role where you’re going to get a lot of heat from it. The guys have had my back, the coaches have had my back and we’re state runner-up, so we should be proud.”

Winningest class

The Wildcats senior class finished their careers as the all-time winningest class in school history, finishing 46-8 over the last four years, which included the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020.

Springfield has advanced to the state semifinals each of the past four seasons and finished as state runner-up in back-to-back years.

“I’m most proud of the fight that they have in them,” said Springfield coach Maurice Douglass. “They’re going to be successful in life with whatever they try to accomplish because they have the fortitude and the desire to go out and do things that people said aren’t possible. They’ve shown it all the way through since they walked into the building.”

Wildcats senior Anthony Brown was proud of his team’s accomplishments and knows the underclassmen will keep the tradition going strong.

“I’m very thankful for this team,” Brown said. “As far as the future, I feel like we set the standard. I know that Coach Doug is going to continue to get players to win.”

More records

Brown and Daylen Bradley also finished their careers with their names in the OHSAA all-time record book.

Brown (Kentucky commit) finished his career with 3,319 receiving yards and finished the season with 1,626 yards — both of which qualified for the all-time record book.

Bradley finished the season with 96 receptions, which also qualified for the record book.

Both Brown and Bradley have caught passes in 26 straight games — which also ranks them among the all-time state leaders.