St. Bonaventure beats Dayton for first time in seven years

Stat of the game: The Bonnies made 9 of 24 3-pointers, while Dayton made 4 of 20.

Injury news: Dayton point guard Malachi Smith appeared to injure his left ankle late in the second half. He ended the game with the ankle elevated on a stool at the end of the bench. He suffered the injury while competing for a loose ball in a pile of players.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays first-place Virginia Commonwealth (18-6, 9-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. VCU won two straight games on the road, 61-59 against Davidson on Tuesday and 73-65 against Saint Louis on Friday, after losing 61-58 at home to St. Bonaventure on Jan. 28. VCU beat Dayton 63-62 at UD Arena on Jan. 13.

FIRST-HALF RECAP

St. Bonaventure outscored Dayton Flyers 20-6 in the final 10 minutes of the first half to build a 33-26 halftime lead.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Venning, who averages 11.6 points per game game, scored 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for St. Bonaventure.

Key stat: Dayton made 2 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 22 2-point shots. It missed its last five shots in the last four minutes.

Turning point: Dayton led 20-13 after a jump shot by Kobe Elvis at the 10:53 mark. Dayton didn’t make another field goal until a dunk by DaRon Holmes at the 6:13 mark. Holmes and Toumani Camara led Dayton with eight points each in the half.

Lineup news: R.J. Blakney was unavailable Saturday. He has missed two of the last three games. Mustapha Amzil replaced Blakney in the starting lineup.

Around the A10: Davidson (11-12, 4-7) won 93-78 at Massachusetts (13-10, 4-7) on Saturday.

• Duquesne (15-8, 5-5) rode a 50-20 halftime lead to 93-67 victory at George Washington (11-12, 5-5), which has lost three games in a row after winning three games in a row.

• Loyola Chicago (8-14, 2-8) won 69-61 at home against George Mason (13-11, 5-6).