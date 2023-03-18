Centerville falls in Division I state semifinal in final seconds

The Elks (25-4) had a final chance with 1.3 seconds left, but Central’s 6-foot-7 Gavin Headings tipped Kyle Kenney’s long pass attempt, grabbed the ball and laid it in at the buzzer.

In the final minute, Centerville’s Gabe Cupps, who scored 22 points, was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to tie the score at 53. Baboucarr Njie made a steal and was fouled with 37 seconds left, but missed the free throw, which set up Johnson’s hook shot in the lane.