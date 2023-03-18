State basketball: Russia trails Richmond Heights by 2 after being outscored 8-0 to end half

Russia took a 5-4 lead midway through the first quarter on Brayden Monnin’s 3-pointer and led until RH tied it with 4:30 left in the half at 17-all on De’Erick Barber’s 3-pointer.

Russia built the lead back to 25-19 with 2:10 left. But the Raiders were called for offensive fouls on their last three possessions of the half and RH scored eight straight points on two 3-pointers and a layup off a steal.

Hayden Quinter led the Raiders with 10 points and Monnin had eight. The Raiders committed 13 turnovers and forced eight. RH shot 27.3% and Russia shot 38.5%.