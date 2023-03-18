State basketball: Russia trails Richmond Heights by 2 after being outscored 8-0 to end half

Russia’s tournament run ended Friday night in a hard-fought 66-51 loss to defending champion Richmond Heights in the Division IV state semifinals.
Russia took a 35-33 midway through the third quarter, but RH led 41-38 heading to the fourth. Then Dorian Jones hit three straight 3-pointers, the last of which put RH up 53-42 with 4:51 left. Jones led RH with 17 points.
Brayden Monnin led Russia with 20 points and Hayden Quinter scored 17.
Halftime update
Russia led most of the first half but trails Richmond Heights 27-25 at halftime of the second Division IV semifinal Friday night at UD Arena.
Russia took a 5-4 lead midway through the first quarter on Brayden Monnin’s 3-pointer and led until RH tied it with 4:30 left in the half at 17-all on De’Erick Barber’s 3-pointer.
Russia built the lead back to 25-19 with 2:10 left. But the Raiders were called for offensive fouls on their last three possessions of the half and RH scored eight straight points on two 3-pointers and a layup off a steal.
Hayden Quinter led the Raiders with 10 points and Monnin had eight. The Raiders committed 13 turnovers and forced eight. RH shot 27.3% and Russia shot 38.5%.
About the Author