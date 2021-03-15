State Wrestling: Trio of individual champs propel Legacy Christian to Division III team title

The Knights also received valuable team points from fellow placers Eli Campbell, Logan Attisano and Nick Alvarez.

Campbell, a freshman, finished second at 106. Attisano and Alvarez, both juniors, were fourth at 120 and 170, respectively.

Legacy won the team title with 128 points. Milan Edison was second with 117.5

Miami East, which received a state title from junior Max Shore at 120, finished fourth as a team with 65 points.

The Vikings also received a runner-up finish at 113 pounds from sophomore Cooper Shore, a fifth-place finish from junior David Davis and sixth place from senior Olivia Shore.

Shore, the first female wrestler to place in the history of the OHSAA boys tournament, removed her shoes after her match and left them in the circle – as wrestling tradition goes – to announce her retirement from competing in boys events. Next season she’ll wrestle for Tiffin University’s women’s program.

Among other D-III highlights, Covington senior Cael Vanderhorst finished fourth (138), freshman teammate Michael Hagan finished eighth at 106 and senior Kellan Anderson eighth at 126.

Versailles junior Carson Bey was fifth at 160 and Troy Christian sophomore Connor Havill was seventh at the same weight. Versailles junior Brayden Keihl was sixth at 220 and Coldwater junior Caleb Stammen was eighth at 195

In the D-I tournament at Hilliard Darby High School, Stebbins senior Marvelous Rutledge posted the area’s best finish with third at 195.

“Not bad at all, but not what I wanted. I’m not satisfied but I’m okay with it,” Rutledge said. “It was a great experience. I had fun. All thanks to my coaches, my dad and my family.”

Wayne senior Austin Mullins was fourth at 152.

Centerville had a pair of state placers with junior Damion Ryan taking fifth at 120 and junior Luke Acuna finishing eighth at 126.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted to finish, but we should be pretty good next year,” Ryan said.

“It was a really long season. I think I weathered it pretty well. I think we all did. Hopefully it’ll be a normal year next year and we’ll all do better.”

Lebanon sophomore Jack McCall finished sixth at 120, Springboro sophomore Conner Kleinberg was eighth at 132 and Wayne sophomore Joshua Padilla was eighth at 285.

In the D-II tournament at Highland High School, Chaminade Julienne senior David Frederick finished third at 170. The Graham Falcons won their 20th straight team championship behind three individual titles, giving the program 99 overall.